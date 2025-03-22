Redbird Rants
FanSided

Rating the concern level with 7 struggling Cardinals as spring training wraps up

The Cardinals have multiple players struggling in camp, but not all of them are cause for concern.
ByJosh Jacobs|
Mar 10, 2025; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitching coach Dusty Blake talks with pitcher Sonny Gray (54) and catcher Pedro Pagés (43) during the second inning against the New York Mets at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
Mar 10, 2025; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitching coach Dusty Blake talks with pitcher Sonny Gray (54) and catcher Pedro Pagés (43) during the second inning against the New York Mets at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
6 of 7

Andre Pallante

Concern level: 4/10

Last year, Andre Pallante shocked both the Cardinals and this fan base by producing at a high level once he was inserted into their rotation. Now, as camp is winding down, Pallante has struggled big time to replicate that success.

In 13 innings, Pallante has given up 20 hits and five walks while allowing 11 runs. Yeah, not good.

His velocity has been down a bit like Gray's, so if that bumps back up, maybe the concerns go away. I do find it a bit concerning, though, that even the Cardinals seemed to consider a world where Pallante would not make their rotation.

I do see Pallante making their rotation to begin the year, but he'll need to produce early in order to hold down that spot. With Michael McGreevy, Matthew Liberatore, and Quinn Mathews all pushing for spots as well, the club could opt to remove Pallante from the rotation if he is struggling instead of one of their veterans.

While I would love to see those young arms get into the Cardinals rotation, it would be a travesty for it to happen at the expense of Pallante. That would mean that he is either hurt or not performing, which would be a huge loss for the club. Pallante is the best starter the club has developed in the 2020s, and they really need him to keep producing.

My actual concern level with Pallante is fairly low right now. He was so good for St. Louis last year that, even with some regression, he will still be a valuable back-end-of-the-rotation starter. St. Louis needs to build their depth of internal options for 2026 and beyond, so ripping Pallante from their rotation early on in the year would not help with that.

Home/St Louis Cardinals Rumors

Schedule