Rating the concern level with 7 struggling Cardinals as spring training wraps up

Nolan Arenado

Concern level: 5/10

Nolan Arenado is the trickiest person for me to pin down a number on. He's been in regression over the last two seasons, so he's already been on the decline. While I have thought that he would likely be a bit better in 2025 than what we saw last year, camp hasn't been the best indicator of success.

Now again, a veteran like Arenado isn't going to fret about his stats. He knows he is the starting third baseman, and he knows what it takes to be ready for the regular season. Does that mean he'll perform when the games start to matter? No. But I also don't think it's as simple as he's struggling in camp so he will struggle when the season begins.

Arenado is motivated going into the year. If he wants to end up on a true contender, he is going to need to perform to a level that they will want to acquire him. If it's more of the same or even more regression, Arenado will be stuck in St. Louis, and if they are trending toward some lean years, that won't be ideal for him.

I placed the concern level with Arenado at a five out of ten because I could see this going either way, and I really don't have a good gauge on it. Arenado could very well be all right when the games start, or he could continue trending in the wrong direction.