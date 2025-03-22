Rating the concern level with 7 struggling Cardinals as spring training wraps up

Nolan Gorman

Concern level: 7/10

There are a growing number of fans who would love to see Nolan Gorman's "runway" come to an end as soon as possible. I am not one of those.

And yet, I do not think Gorman is going to be able to have as long as a runway as the Cardinals told us he would this offseason. If the 24-year-old cannot get off to a decent start during the regular season, he may start losing playing time rather quickly.

Gorman made major adjustments to his swing this offseason in an attempt to rebound at the plate in 2025. In his 50 spring training at-bats, Gorman has slashed .200/.245/.340 (.585 OPS) with one home run and four doubles.

One positive development thus far has been the massive drop in his K% (22.6%). but it's hard to truly say if that's a real shift that is happening or just happenstance. Once the regular season begins, we'll be able to see if Gorman can get his K% to drop to playable levels or not.

In 2024, Gorman struck out in 37.6% of his plate appearances, which would have set the MLB record for a single season (not including the pandemic-shortened 2020 season) had he qualified for leaderboards. It was really bad.

And still, the Cardinals want to give Gorman runway this year because of the potential he's shown in the years leading up to 2024. I don't blame them. If Gorman can get back on the track he was on, that's massive power upside for their lineup. But considering how many other young bats they need to create time for, if Gorman can't show signs of life soon, it will be difficult to justify a spot in the lineup for him.