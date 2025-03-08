Ranking the 20 most impactful NL Central position players in 2025

15-11

15. Brice Turang - MIL

14. Nico Hoerner - CHC

13. Brendan Donovan - STL

12. Oneil Cruz - PIT

11. Matt McLain - CIN

Similar to Swanson, Brice Turang proves his value on defense and on the basepaths. Turang won a Gold Glove in 2024 and is also in the 90th percentile in Outs Above Average. Pair that with a stronger offensive output and a whopping 50 stolen bases in 2024, and it’s clear to see why Turang has a bright future ahead of him. While you can go back and forth on Hoerner and Turang, Hoerner has proven to be much more efficient at the plate in his career and also has a Gold Glove to his name as well. What’s most impressive about Hoerner is his plate discipline, ranking in the 99th percentile in both whiff percentage and strikeout percentage.

Brendan Donovan provides much more power than Hoerner while also being able to play third base and corner outfield in addition to second base. Donovan was recognized for this, as he took home a utility Gold Glove in 2022. As far as offense is concerned, he topped Hoerner in every major category except for stolen bases, doubling him in home runs and driving in 25 more runs. Oneil Cruz had an impressive 2024 season at the plate but struggled defensively, leading to a position change. Moving forward in 2025, Cruz is expected to improve on both offense and defense, oozing with potential and physical tools.

Ranking Matt McLain 11th on this list is quite bold, especially considering he missed all of 2024 due to a shoulder injury. After he performed very well for the Reds in his rookie season, it wouldn’t be surprising to see McLain take off in a much larger role with the Reds now that the team has traded away Jonathan India. In 89 games for the Reds in 2023, McLain accumulated 3.7 WAR, hitting 16 home runs and driving in 50 runs while batting .290 and posting a .864 OPS.