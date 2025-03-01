Predicting the 10 most impactful NL Central pitchers in 2025

5. Sonny Gray - STL

Rounding out the top five is Cardinals ace Sonny Gray. In 28 starts last season, Gray posted a 13-9 record over 166.1 innings of work while finishing with a 3.84 earned run average. Although Gray finished with a higher ERA than Steele, he pitched 30 more innings and struck out nearly 70 more batters, finishing with 203 on the season. Placing second in American League Cy Young award voting for the Twins in 2023, it almost feels wrong to place Gray fifth, as he could have another Cy Young caliber season in store.

However, as offensive run support remains a serious concern for the Cardinals, alternative choices are in their prime and are beginning to peak. But with an incredible strikeout rate above 30 percent, expect Gray to have another steady season, with All-Star caliber upside.

4. Ryan Helsley - STL

Leading all of the major leagues in saves last season with 49 before ultimately winning the Trevor Hoffman award, Ryan Helsey had a career year in 2024. In fact, Helsely recorded a win or a save for the team 56 times last season. Considering the Cardinals only won 83 games, it would be absurd to project that Helsley would pick up the win or the save in more than 67 percent of victories, topping last year's total. For those who found Trevor Megill’s numbers impressive, Helsley also ranks in the 99th percentile in fastball velocity but also ranks in the 90th percentile or higher in xERA, chase percentage, whiff percentage, strikeout percentage, and barrel percentage.

Although Helsley will be a dominant force in 2025, considering his huge level of impact last season, in addition to the other star starters ranked ahead of him, Helsley ranks firmly in fourth as the highest-placed reliever in the division.

3. Hunter Greene - CIN

Finishing 2024 with his first All-Star appearance, in addition to an eighth-place finish in Cy Young Award voting, the former number two selection in the 2017 MLB draft is beginning to live up to the hype. Sporting a 9-5 record with 150 innings pitched, Greene will hope to finish with double-digit wins for the first time in his career. Had Greene been able to make 30 appearances, he may have hit that win total, in addition to reaching 200 strikeouts. With that in mind, 169 strikeouts and an impeccable 2.75 ERA led Greene to a 6.3 WAR season. At just 25 years old, Greene has many more All-Star seasons ahead of him, and 2025 may be another one. Similar to Peralta, a high walk rate is something to keep an eye on with Greene, as he led the major leagues in HBPs with 19.

2. Shota Imanaga - CHC

In his first MLB season last year, Shota Imanaga dazzled, easily becoming one of the biggest bargain signings of last year’s offseason. In only 29 starts, Imanaga racked up 15 wins, with only three losses to his name, a win percentage of 83.3. He owns an All-Star appearance in addition to a fifth-place finish in Cy Young Award voting, and there’s reason to believe that Imanaga will continue to dominate the major leagues. In 173.1 innings, Imanaga was able to strike out 174 batters. With a six-pitch arsenal, including four breaking balls, Imanaga is able to get many swings and misses, ranking in the top 97th percentile in chase rate. If that wasn’t enough, Imanaga only walks batters four percent of the time, which is also in the 97th percentile, leading the league in SO/BB as well.

1. Paul Skenes - PIT

As good as Imanaga was last year, it will be hard for anyone to top Paul Skenes this season, regardless of division. Last season, Skenes finished with an 11-3 record, striking out 170, and recording an ERA of just 1.96. As a rookie, Skenes made his first All-Star appearance, won the ROY competition, and finished top three in National League Cy Young Award voting. In 40 fewer innings than Imanaga, Skenes posted just four fewer strikeouts while striking batters out 33.1 percent of the time. According to Baseball Savant, Skenes ranks in the top 70th percentile or higher in 15 of 16 pitching stats, including in the 99th percentile in pitching run value and fastball run value. Sporting the same six-pitch mix as Imanaga, Skenes stuff provides the same deception with his stuff with even more power behind it. At only 22 years old, Skenes is likely to dominate the NL Central for years to come.