St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Twins, August 24
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals (64-64) are finally back to .500 baseball after an excellent 6-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins (71-57) on Friday night baseball.
Andre Pallante once again shoved for the Cardinals, going seven innings while allowing just one run on five hits and two walks. Pallante continues to be the best-performing Cardinal starter in their rotation since he joined the group in late May, and the Cardinals cannot remove him from the rotation when Lance Lynn and Steven Matz are back.
The Cardinal offense did not do much with runners in scoring position again (2-12) but they did get big nights from Maysn Winn, Willson Contreras, Brendan Donovan, and Lars Nootbaar. Even Luken Baker, who is filling a role as a right-handed bat off the bench, drew three walks after pinch-hitting for Matt Carpenter.
Former teammates Sonny Gray and Pablo Lopez are set to face each other tonight after leading the Twins' rotation in 2023. Both starters have had down years by their standards but are still relied upon by their clubs to shut down opposing lineups and square up with opposing aces. Both have really good strikeout stuff and will need to display that today if they want to win.
Probable starting pitchers
- Sonny Gray (11-8, 3.91 ERA) was off to such a strong start for the Cardinals at the beginning of the year but has really faltered as of late, with the home run ball continuing to come back to bite him. Overall, Gray has had really good stuff this year and is one of the best swing-and-miss guys in baseball, but those extra-base hits seem to blow up his good starts. Maybe an evening back in Minnesota will do the trick for Gray.
- Pablo Lopez (11-8, 4.47 ERA) was a long-rumored trade target for the Cardinals but ended up being dealt for Luis Arraez two offseasons ago. Lopez was a huge addition for the Twins last season but has failed to replicate that success in 2024. For all of the offensive struggles the Cardinals have had this year, they have hit will against righties, so they'll be looking for another big performance tonight.
St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, August 24th
- SS Masyn Winn
- LF Alec Burleson
- DH Willson Contreras
- 2B Brendan Donovan
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- RF Lars Nootbaar
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- C Pedro Pages
- CF Victor Scott II
Minnesota Twins starting lineup, August 24th
- SS Willi Castro
- DH Trevor Larnach
- 3B Royce Lewis
- DH Matt Wallner
- RF Max Kepler
- 1B Jose Miranda
- 2B Edouard Julien
- C Christian Vazquez
- CF Austin Martin
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 6:10 PM CT
- Today's game can be seen on Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports North
How do I stream the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- The Cardinals radio broadcast will be on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, Cardinals Radio Network, WIJR AM 880 (En Espanol)
- The Twins radio broadcast is on TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy