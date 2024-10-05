Cliff's Notes: Cardinals' recent past, present reality, and teased future contradict

Two things of great importance to Cardinals fans happened this week.

First, the Padres made the playoffs. and have advanced to the NLDS. Their manager, Mike Shildt, has never managed a team for an entire season and not made the playoffs. In two of three years he managed the Cardinals, the team won over 90 games. MLB named him Manager of the Year in 2019. In 2021, John Mozeliak fired Mike Shildt for ‘philosophical differences’.

Second, the Cardinals held their end-of-year press conference. It seems like there will be significant changes happening within the organization. Essentially, they are changing the philosophy of the entire organization. Go figure.

This was another disappointing season, without a doubt. It was still a lot better than no baseball.

There will be a lot of words written about the failures, and the successes of some players, and the fans losing interest. There will be a lot of discussion about the year-end press conference. The upcoming off-season moves will generate a lot of written discussion.

As frustrating as the season was for the fans, it was a very interesting one for the stat geeks.

Home runs - Home runs were down by about seven percent across the league. The Cardinals home run total was down about 20%. They had only two players hit over 20 home runs. Paul Goldschmidt with 22 and Alec Burleson with 21. The last time the Cardinals had fewer players hit over 20 home runs was 2015.

Runners left on base - We all heard the announcers bemoaning how the Cardinals leave so many runners on base. They led the league with 1,149. Only three teams had a worse scoring percentage. However, according to FanGraphs, they were the fifth-best at clutch hitting. The Cardinals were fifth best in sacrifice flies and tenth in sacrifice bunts. Only the Reds grounded into fewer double plays with RISP. The only stat that looks like a problem was batting average. Their BA was the fourth worst with RISP. It dropped from .248 overall to .229 when someone was on second or third. The 5 best teams for batting average, Diamondbacks, Padres, Astros, Dodgers, and Phillies all saw their batting averages go up when hitting with someone in scoring position.

Not swinging at pitches - The Cardinals saw more pitches inside the zone than any other club. It was almost as if the opposing teams weren’t afraid of our hitters. When they swung at those pitches, they made contact 85.4% of the time, which was 15th best. However, they only swung at pitches in the zone 63.3%. Only two other teams watched strikes go past them more. They had the second most called strikes against them. You can’t hit the ball if the bat is resting on your shoulder.

K/BB - The Cardinals pitchers had the 27th fewest strikeouts per nine innings. They also had the 7th fewest walks per nine innings. So, they don’t walk anyone and don’t strike them out. They are still a ground ball team with the 4th most.

Pitch Velocity - The relievers had the 5th best velocity. The starters had the 5th worst.

Launch Angle - The Cardinals have been preaching launch angle for the last couple of years. They even sent Jordan Walker down to the minors because of it. This year the Yankees lead the league with 237 home runs. The Cardinals came in at 23rd with only 165 home runs. The Cardinals had a higher launch angle as a team with the 20th best compared to the Yankees LA ranking of 26th. Where the Yankees excelled was exit velocity. They ranked first in this category and the Cardinals were 18th. The top four teams in home runs, NYY, BAL, LAD, and ATL ranked 1st, 3rd, 5th, and 2nd on exit velocity. Only two of those teams ranked inside the top ten in launch angle. Maybe it’s time to just let the hitters hit.

Stolen Bases - The Cardinals had a slow team, ranking 23rd in stolen bases. In the last three years, the league has increased dramatically in stolen base totals. 2022/2,486, 2023/2,503, and 2024/3617. The Cardinals the last three years have gone backwards. 2022/101, 2023/95, and 2024/91. MLB changed the rules to make it easier and stolen bases have gone up league-wide by roughly 45%. The Cardinals over the same period have gone down by 10%. To add to the deficit, the Cardinals allowed other teams to steal 153 bases. Only the Pirates were worse.

Hit by Pitch - The Cardinal pitchers hit the least number of batters in all of baseball with only 42.

Fielding - Only three other teams had fewer errors than the Cardinals. They tied for second in double plays turned and ranked fourth in fielding percent.

Winn vs Carlson as rookies - Both players had major league at-bats before their rookie seasons. In 187 games Winn had 178 hits, 34 doubles, 5 triples, scored 93 runs, and had a batting average of .251. Carlson played in 184 games, had 166 hits, 38 doubles, 5 triples, scored 90 runs, and had a .255 batting average. Carlson finished the year third in Rookie of the Year voting.

The ‘Young Kids’ - Despite the emphasis on the youth movement, the team’s average age went up. The average age of the hitters in 2023 was 27.6, in 2024 it was 27.8. In 2023, the pitchers averaged 29.9 years old and in 2024, the average was 31.1.

2024 will go into the books as a year of contradictions.