Final St. Louis Cardinals Opening Day roster prediction

Bullpen (7) - Ryan Helsley, JoJo Romero, Ryan Fernandez, Phil Maton, Matthew Liberatore, John King, Kyle Leahy

Having a seven man bullpen group is not ideal, but I think the Cardinals have the ingredients to make it work.

Ryan Helsley will lock down save situations once again in 2025 and I doubt the club will use him in other spots. It helped him stay healthy and productive in 2024 and I know they will want that again this year.

JoJo Romero and Ryan Fernandez should be their high-leverage, late-inning arms, getting the ball to Helsley late in games and holding the fort down before he comes out of the bullpen.

If the Cardinals do roll with a six-man group, they will need to have multiple arms in the bullpen who can go more than one inning at a time. Matthew Liberatore, Kyle Leahy, John King, and Phil Maton all fit in that mold. The club has already expressed how they think they can keep Liberatore stretched out in the bullpen, and this would be one way to do that. I could also see him being the sixth man in their rotation.

This scenario would likely mean that the Memphis shuttle will be in high demand in 2025. The Cardinals will likely need to send down arms and call up fresh replacements frequently in order to cover innings until they move back to a five-man group, and even then, I imagine we'll see a lot of relievers this year.

The Cardinals bullpen group could end up being their strength again this year. Taking a member out of that group puts more pressure on them, but I think they can handle it.

Just missed: Chris Roycroft, Riley O'Brien, Nick Anderson