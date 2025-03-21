Final St. Louis Cardinals Opening Day roster prediction

Outfield (3) - Lars Nootbaar, Jordan Walker, Michael Siani

I know, I know, Victor Scott II has had a strong spring training thus far. His 1.149 OPS in camp should catch eyes for sure, and while he looks far more comfortable at the plate than he did last year, I do think the Cardinals will send him to Memphis to make sure he is playing every day to start the year.

Scott has really impressed me in camp. If they decide to go with him on the Opening Day roster, I won't have any complaints. But I also think it's fair to wonder if a bit more seasoning in Triple-A would be wise for Scott, especially considering the other players on the Cardinals' roster who they need to find at-bats for (i.e. Alec Burleson).

This is why I think Michael Siani will make the roster over Scott. Not because Siani deserves it, but because Siani can be the fourth outfielder on this team while Nootbaar starts more games in center field. Yes, Siani will play some, but I think Nootbaar will be the primary center fielder to start the year, which will allow the Cardinals to put their best bats in the lineup.

Walker is back from his brief injury scare and is set to play every day in right field. The Cardinals primary left fielder in my eyes will fall on the utility part of this list.

Just missed: Victor Scott II, Matt Koperniak