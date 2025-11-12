Dream St. Louis Cardinals lineup for the 2026 season

Hitting cleanup, first baseman Willson Contreras

Contreras slots nicely into the third spot in the Cardinals' dream 2026 lineup. He'll provide ample power from the third spot and serve as a nice bridge to the back half of the lineup.

Willson Contreras finished the 2025 season, his first playing first base full-time, with a .257/.344/.447 slash line and 20 home runs in 563 plate appearances. He drove in a career-high 80 runners last year. He suffered several injuries last year, including a season-ending biceps strain that ended his season prematurely. He finished the year with a 124 wRC+, a respectable figure for a first baseman.

Among all qualified first basemen last year, Contreras's 124 wRC+ ranked twelfth. Ideally, one would like more power and offensive output from Contreras, but the injuries certainly played a factor in his season last year. Contreras is entering 2025 on a mission to help lead the next crop of young Cardinals to success.

Steamer is projecting Contreras to slash .243/.333/.430 next year with 17 home runs and 57 RBIs in 435 plate appearances. That feels like a dramatic step back, especially when looking at a 20% drop in plate appearances. Seeing him eclipse 500 plate appearances once again next year would surely boost those numbers, thus making him a more viable number four hitter.

Contreras has been mentioned as a potential trade candidate. However, Willson has been consistent in his desire to stay with the Cardinals by using his no-trade clause to veto any trades. Keeping him on the roster next year will be beneficial for the Cardinals' offense.

Willson Contreras, hitting cleanup in 2026 for the St. Louis Cardinals, provides handedness balance and a power bat in the heart of the lineup. It's possible Contreras's spot in the fourth spot is switched by the end of the season, given the fact that he turns 34 come June. However, I fully expect Contreras to occupy the cleanup spot on Opening Day 2026.