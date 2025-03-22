Cardinals Rumors: 2 ways Cardinals can clear positional logjams for Victor Scott II

The Cardinals can trade one of two players to clear up the logjams.

In my mind, there are only two players the Cardinals would both be willing to trade who have value. Those two players are Nolan Arenado and Lars Nootbaar.

Arenado's case to be traded is obvious. He was a trade candidate all offseason, and a deal to send him to the Houston Astros was in place and almost finalized before Arenado blocked it. John Mozeliak isn't necessarily done trying to trade Arenado as the team enters its final week before opening day, but if the opportunity presents itself, Mo will jump on it.

Arenado is entering his age-34 season, and he's been struck by Father Time the last two years with decreasing offensive output and a plateau defensively. He still has value, and he's still a good third baseman, but his price tag paired with his decreasing production make him a less valuable trade candidate.

Trading Arenado would shift Nolan Gorman to third base, Brendan Donovan to second base, Lars Nootbaar to left field, and Alec Burleson to DH. This opens up center field for Victor Scott II. This was John Mozeliak's plan from the moment he talked to Arenado about a trade back in October.

Lars Nootbaar, on the other hand, is a very interesting trade candidate. The Cardinals haven't shown any interest in trading their international star, but the market for a 27-year-old outfielder with his metrics and team control would surely be hot.

Nootbaar is a Statcast darling; his Baseball Savant page is full of red (that's good), and he stacks up with some of the best outfielders in baseball on a 162-game rate basis. Nootbaar ranks in the 65th percentile or better in xwOBA, xBA, xSLG, average exit velocity, barrel rate, hard-hit rate, squared-up percentage, chase rate, whiff rate, strikeout rate, and walk rate. He's also a plus defender, and he was once a plus runner.

Not to mention the fact that Noot is just now entering his first year of arbitration.

The main issue for Nootbaar has been his health. He hasn't played in more than 117 games in any season, and his 503 plate appearances in 2023 are the most in his career.

The Cardinals could get a legitimate starting pitcher should they trade Lars Nootbaar during the season.

Trading Nootbaar also places either Brendan Donovan or Alec Burleson in left field and either Brendan Donovan or Nolan Gorman at second base. Either Burly or Gorman would be the team's primary designated hitter. This opens up center field for Victor Scott II.

Demoting Victor Scott II, Michael Siani, Nolan Gorman, or Jordan Walker to start the year clears up at-bats for young players. Trading Nolan Arenado or Lars Nootbaar accomplishes the same goal.

Will John Mozeliak be bold with less than a week to go before Opening Day, or will he play it safe with roster construction? Only time will tell.