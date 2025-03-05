Cardinals Opening Day roster projection with 3 weeks remaining in spring training

Rotation (5) - Sonny Gray, Erick Fedde, Andre Pallante, Miles Mikolas, and Steven Matz

Just missed: Michael McGreevy

If I had it my way, Michael McGreevy would be in the Cardinals rotation on Opening Day, and he is certainly pitching like someone who deserves that spot so far in camp. If he continues this run of form, it will be very difficult for St. Louis to leave him out of their five-man group.

But alas, my guess is they send him to Memphis knowing full well he is their first call when an injury happens to the rotation. So far, all five of the Cardinals' projected starts are healthy, so they seem to be the odds-on favorites to start the year in the rotation for the club.

Sonny Gray will make his first appearance in a game today for the Cardinals, and he is primed to bounce back and provide more "front-line starter" type numbers in 2025. Andre Pallante and Erick Fedde represent quality middle-of-the-rotation options, and Miles Mikolas and Steven Matz will hold down the fort in the back of the rotation.

Outside of McGreevy, both Quinn Mathews and Tekoah Roby have caught eyes in camp, and I wouldn't be surprised to see either or both of them push for the rotation in the near future as well. Mathews seems slated to do so as soon as possible, but if the Cardinals have Roby start games in the minors to begin the year, his talent, when healthy, is up there with Mathews and Tink Hence.

There have been rumors that the Cardinals could consider trading Fedde before Opening Day, but they'll need to be blown away with an offer to do so. As more pitching injuries happen around the majors, that may become more of a reality and open up a spot for someone like McGreevy.