Cardinals Opening Day roster projection with 3 weeks remaining in spring training

Outfield (3) - Lars Nootbaar, Jordan Walker*, and Michael Siani

Just missed: Victor Scott II and Matt Koperniak

I really wanted to find a way to get Matt Koperniak on this roster, but unless Jordan Walker's injury is significant, I struggle to see the path for him as things are currently constructed.

Right now, I have the Cardinals carrying five left-handed bats in Lars Nootbaar, Michael Siani, Donovan, Burleson, and Gorman. The only way to fit Koperniak on this roster would be by demoting Michael Siani (which I do not see the Cardinals doing), forgoing Baker's spot on the roster, or by not carrying a backup shortstop that they feel comfortable with defensively (you'll see who in a moment).

Perhaps the way they could solve this is by having Saggese on the roster in the Baker role and getting occasional starts, but again, I just don't think they want to limit Saggese to that role at this point. I also struggle to see where they would be getting Koperniak at-bats early in the season considering they already might not have an everyday spot for Burleson.

I do envision Koperniak getting his opportunity in the near future, I just don't think that will be Opening Day, at least not as of today. If he continues to swing a hot bat in camp and the Cardinals feel like they have to have him on the roster, they'll just have to make some difficult choices.

Another potentially difficult choice is the fate of Victor Scott II, who has also been performing in camp but I believe they will look to start the year in Triple-A as well for a number of reasons. Like Saggese, they should be aiming to get Scott everyday opportunities, and I'm not convinced they believe he is ready for that in St. Louis quite yet.

This does get shaken up though if Walker misses significant time due to his knee injury from Monday. In that scenario, I do see Koperniak making the roster. For now though, I expect their outfield group to look pretty "chalk".