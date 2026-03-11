Cardinals Opening Day roster prediction with just 2 weeks remaining of camp

Rotation (5+1 swingman): Matthew Liberatore, Dustin May, Michael McGreevy, Kyle Leahy, Andre Pallante, and Richard Fitts

The Cardinals have made it very clear that six pitchers are in contention for the starting rotation right now, with three of those spots already being nailed down by Matthew Liberatore, Dustin May, and Michael McGreevy. Two of Kyle Leahy, Andre Pallante, and Richard Fitts will make the rotation as well, and the other will likely operate as a sixth starter or swingman type role.

For my first two roster predictions, I had Pallante sliding into that swingman role, as he has experience doing that at the big league level already, presents the lowest upside of the group of my opinion, and with him already being in arbitration, he's the least likely to be a part of their core moving forward. But, given the talk out of camp so far, while I would have Fitts in the rotation, I am leaning toward the Cardinals putting him in that swingman role to begin the season.

Fitts has impressed many in camp so far with his uptick in velocity and nice mix of swing-and-miss as well as the ability to induce groundballs. Fitts came over from the Boston Red Sox in the Sonny Gray trade, and he's someone who could carve out a role with the Cardinals for the next few years. His stuff has the ability to play nice in the bullpen, but I do think the Cardinals would be wise to let him start as often as possible this year.

Leahy is getting the 2025 Matthew Liberatore treatment this camp, transitioning from a bullpen role into a starter's workload. It remains to be seen if he performs well in that role, but the Cardinals do seem excited to see what he can do. Leahy, like Pallante and Fitts, could slot into a swingman role if needed or go back to being a high-leverage arm like he was in 2025, but I tend to think they'll give him runway to begin the year in the rotation after all of the offseason chatter about him.

One name who has yet to appear in a spring training game but you need to keep your eye on is right-hander Hunter Dobbins, who also came over from Boston this offseason, but in the Willson Contreras deal. Dobbins posted a 4.13 ERA and 3.87 FIP in 13 games (11 starts) for the Red Sox in 2025, but suffered an ACL tear that he has almost been cleared from. He has been throwing all camp, and I expect him to begin the year in Memphis while being likely the next man up if an injury or blowup in performance happens.

And let's not forget about Quinn Mathews, who has made quite the impression at camp with gains in his velocity and displaying a ton of strikeouts in his game action. Mathews was Baseball America's Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2024 after an incredible first professional season with St. Louis, but he ran into a rough patch in Memphis last year that kept him from making his MLB debut. I expect the Cardinals to remain patient with him due to the other seven options I already named, but Mathews should get a long look in St. Louis at some point this year.

Just missed: Hunter Dobbins and Quinn Mathews