Cardinals Opening Day roster prediction as 2026 spring training gets underway

Rotation (5) - Matthew Liberatore, Dustin May, Michael McGreevy, Kyle Leahy, and Richard Fitts

The Cardinals' current rotation options may not have the ceiling that their infield group has long-term, but they sure do have a lot of variance and could be the X-factor for how competitive they are in 2026 and how bright the future is going into 2027.

Matthew Liberatore and Michael McGreevy are the two returning names in terms of established starters from last year, with Liberatore looking like a front-line starter at times in 2025 and gassed by the fourth inning in other cases, while McGreevy settled in as a solid back-of-the-rotation starter for St. Louis. Kyle Leahy is expected to transition over from the bullpen, and there are a lot of people who are very excited to see what he can do for them this year.

Dustin May was the Cardinals' big free agent signing this offseason, and the club is hoping he can have a bounce-back campaign on the mound so that they can flip him at the trade deadline. He's battled a number of injuries over the years with the Los Angeles Dodgers and a short stint with the Boston Red Sox in 2025, but he is healthy entering camp and has been able to put on weight that he lost after a freak, life-threatening accident.

Richard Fitts came over to the Cardinals in the Sonny Gray deal, and he is one of the favorites in my eyes to snag a rotation spot out of camp. He's impressed in different stints at the Major League level with Boston and has some interesting traits that could make him a dependable back-of-the-rotation starter for years to come. Andre Pallante struggled big time in 2025, and I could easily see him losing that rotation spot this spring.

Other candidates include names like Hunter Dobbins, who also came over from Boston this offseason via trade, but with Bloom still being uncertain about game action for him this spring, I'd bet on him starting on the injured list or in Triple-A. Quinn Mathews had a down campaign in 2025, and I would bet that, barring an incredible camp, they start him in Memphis as well, with the hope of bringing him up later in the year.

Just missed: RHP Hunter Dobbins (IL) and LHP Quinn Mathews