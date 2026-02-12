Cardinals Opening Day roster prediction as 2026 spring training gets underway

Infield (5) - Alec Burleson, JJ Wetherholt, Masyn Winn, Nolan Gorman, Thomas Saggese, and Bryan Ramos

When you look at the players who will be on the dirt this year, it's a group that has the potential to raise the ceiling of this club both in the near and long-term future, and also has experienced more turnover than perhaps any other position group this offseason.

Gone from their starting lineup are future Hall of Famer Nolan Arenado, World Series champion Willson Contreras, and 2025 All-Star Brendan Donovan. Let that sink in for a moment. That's a lot of pedigree (even if in the case of Arenado, mostly past pedigree) to lose in one offseason!

The infield this year will feature Silver Slugger Alec Burleson (who will get to lock down first base more regularly now), top-five prospect in the game, JJ Wetherholt, former top prospect and power hitter Nolan Gorman, and the reigning National League Gold Glove Winner at shortstop, Masyn Winn. Let that sink in for a moment. For how much the Cardinals lost this offseason, their infield actually has a strong mixture of exciting and established young talent.

The question this year around their infield is how high the ceilings of each of their players truly are. We all expect JJ Wetherholt to be good, but is he a star in the making? Masyn Winn has the sixth most fWAR in baseball over the last two years from players 23 or younger (7.1), but does he have another gear he can hit offensively to become a face of the franchise type player? Alec Burleson was one of the best hitters in the game in 2025 and has gotten better every single year, but has he already hit his ceiling? And Nolan Gorman...is he forever lost? Or is the young slugger from 2023 still in there?

You even have names like Thomas Saggese and newcomer Bryan Ramos, both of whom had flirted with top 100 lists as prospects and were highly thought of infielders before struggling in their first stints of big league action. Can either of those right-handed bats carve out a role in a lefty-heavy lineup?

Here's a fun number to watch this year: Burleson posted a 124 wRC+ in 2025, which was 40th among qualified hitters. When Burleson played first base last year, he performed even better at the plate, posting a 153 wRC+ in 163 plate appearances. For context, that would have ranked sixth among all qualified hitters in baseball between Juan Soto and Kyle Schwarber, and first among all first basemen. Asking him to replicate that kind of production over 162 games is probably a stretch, but if he can level up even more offensively, that would be huge for the Cardinals' future.

Just missed: Jose Fermin