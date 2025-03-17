Cardinals History: Top 5 individual seasons by a Cardinals' player by position

Top 5 first base seasons in Cardinals history

Mark McGwire | Brian Bahr/GettyImages

1. Mark McGwire - 1998

.299/.470/.752 with 70 homers and 147 RBIs; 7.5 WAR

Big Mac was legendary in 1998! And while the luster of the season is tainted due to PEDs, it's hard to knock the offensive explosion! Imagine how many homers he could have had if pitchers weren't avoiding him like the plague; he had 162 walks that season.

2. Albert Pujols - 2009

.327/.443/.658 with 47 homers and 135 RBIs; 9.7 WAR

There are so many incredible seasons to choose from for Albert. From 2004-2010, there is very little difference; all are MVP-worthy. 2009 was his third MVP season, and the 29-year-old was at the top of his game! Much like 1998 McGwire, pitchers were scared of him — he led the league in intentional walks with an astounding 44. That's the fifth-highest total ever, and nobody since 2009 has matched it.

3. Stan Musial - 1946

.365/.434/.587 with 16 homers and 103 RBIs; 9.3 WAR

Stan the Man spent more time in the outfield but did hold down 1B for many years as well. In 1946 and 1947, Stan played first after Ray Sanders was traded and prospect Dick Sisler (son of HOFer George Sisler) didn't pan out. After missing a year serving in the Navy during World War II, Musial wasn't rusty at all! He won the batting title, his 2nd MVP, and 3rd World Series title this season.

4. Johnny Mize - 1940

.314/.404/.636 with 43 homers and 137 RBIs; 7.4 WAR

Johnny Mize rarely comes up in conversations for the greatest first basemen of all time, but he has a great claim to be in the top tier of first sackers. His 1940 season was a power display — Mize led the league in homers and RBIs. Cardinals fans were robbed of a lineup with both Musial and Mize hitting back-to-back when Branch Rickey made the rare mistake of trading Mize to the Giants for players and cash.

5. Keith Hernandez - 1979

.344/.417/.513 with 11 homers and 105 RBIs; 7.6 WAR

Keith may be known more today for his appearances as Elaine's boyfriend in Seinfeld and his premium mustache game, but 1979 Keith Hernandez was a dominant player. He was arguably the best defensive first baseman of all time and easily won the NL batting title in 1979. That year, he finished the season as co-MVP with Willie Stargell — the only time this has occurred. There is some debate over the 1979 NL MVP results due to one voter's split vote mishap.

Honorable mention: 2022 Paul Goldschmidt, 1967 Orlando Cepeda, and 1928 Jim Bottomley