Analyzing the Cardinals' bullpen options at this point in spring training

The wild cards: Gordon Graceffo, Roddery Munoz, Kyle Leahy, Chris Roycroft, Nick Anderson

Based on the two previous sections, there are only two spots remaining to fill out the Cardinals' bullpen. A likely outcome for the names in the "wild card" section is that we will see each of these pitchers and more receive innings at the major league level.

Gordon Graceffo received one start and two appearances with the Cardinals last season and was an early candidate for a starting spot if the team were to move on from their veteran pieces. Since they remained to stand pat, however, Graceffo saw his fit change from potentially starting to fight for a bullpen role. He has an above-average curveball and has shown the ability to pound the zone, so he could become the long reliever or spot starter for the Cardinals if he makes the roster. So far this spring, he has shown an increase in strikeouts, tallying nine in his 5.2 innings, but has allowed eight hitters to reach base via hits or walks.

Roddery Munoz is my dark horse and exciting arm that I would love to see crack the roster and be worked in the same way the Cardinals did with Fernandez last year. Munoz worked over 80 innings with the Marlins last year but struggled mightily, allowing 26 homers and 42 walks, which led to a 2-7 record and a 6.53 ERA. Luckily for Munoz, the Cardinals do not have an open spot for him in the rotation, and he has worked strictly out of the bullpen thus far this spring and has opened some eyes. He has thrown four innings and tallied six strikeouts while flashing his above-average slider and a mid-90s fastball, and he has yet to allow an earned run. I could see him filling an early game, low-stress relief role and potentially working his way into a later-inning spot.

Kyle Leahy rode the Memphis shuttle plenty last season, and the overall results were good enough to keep him in the bullpen conversation heading into the 2025 season. In his 33 games, he covered 48.2 innings with a 4.07 ERA, which is similar to the performance he had in Triple-A. He is not an overpowering pitcher but pounds the zone and has added a new sinker to his arsenal to give him another weapon out of the bullpen. Leahy has increased his strikeout stuff in his six spring innings, striking out six hitters, and has not yet allowed a run in spring. There was early talk in the preseason about him being stretched out as a starter, but it seems as if it came and went without much follow-up.

The 6'8 Chris Roycroft had a similar 2024 to Leahy, getting called up and sent down numerous times throughout the season with decent enough results. Despite his towering stature and 96 mph fastball, Roycroft does not have a high strikeout rate, and that trend has continued in Jupiter. He has only struck out two hitters in his four innings but has not given up a run, working around three hits and a walk. Roycroft and Leahy seemed to alternate trips down to Memphis, and that could happen again in 2025.

The final piece worth mentioning is the elder statesman of the group in Nick Anderson. He was added in February on a minor league contract with an invite to the big league camp, and I, among others surely, thought he could sneak his way into a meaningful role with the Cardinals. With an up-and-down career marred with injuries, a healthy Anderson can be an effective piece in the bullpen, but he has yet to show that during his time in Jupiter. So far, he has struggled through 3.1 innings, allowing six runs on nine hits with two walks and three strikeouts. His 16.20 ERA is currently the highest of any pitchers still remaining in major league camp.

Honorable mentions: Sem Robberse, Tekoah Roby

Each of these two may make an appearance in St. Louis before the year ends, but they do not seem likely to crack the Opening Day roster. The potential option for each of Robberse and Roby is to head back to Memphis and continue to stretch out as starters, which they have both done almost exclusively to this point in their professional careers.