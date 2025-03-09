Analyzing the Cardinals' bullpen options at this point in spring training

The penciled in: Matthew Liberatore, Riley O'Brien, John King

The yo-yoing of Matthew Liberatore from the bullpen to the starting rotation has continued during this year's Spring Training and has been a constant subject for debate. When the Cardinals initially traded for him, he was a top starting pitching prospect for the Tampa Bay Rays and was a hopeful piece for the rotation in the future. After he struggled in limited starts, the Cardinals experimented with moving the lefty to the bullpen, where he seems to have found his footing. Even with his success as a reliever, the organization is giving the lefty another long look as a starter. Liberatore's seven innings this spring are the most on the team, and the results have been phenomenal. He has yet to give up a hit in any of his three appearances and has only allowed one baserunner. Libby has struck out four hitters and has been in the upper 90s with his fastball. The likely scenario, though, is that he will continue to be in a bullpen role and might fill a long-relief spot rather than high-leverage situations or one-inning outings.

Katie Woo had a recent Opening Day prediction that put Riley O'Brien into the question mark category, but since the Cardinals acquired him from the Mariners in 2023, the team has always seemed infatuated with his potential. He has struggled to stay healthy during his short major league career, but his sinker, O'Brien's primary offering, averages close to 97 mph. He pairs his power sinker with a devastating curveball and power slider that both got whiffs over 30% of the time. However, when those pitches stayed in the zone, opposing hitters did not miss and put up some tough power numbers against his secondary pitches. This spring, though, he has been limited to two innings and has struck out five batters, allowing two hits and a walk. I could see him filling a "firefighter" role where he would be called on earlier in games to bail the starting pitcher out of a potential game-breaking situation.

The final piece that is a solid bet to be in the bullpen is left-hander John King. Unlike Romero or Liberatore, King is a reliever who relies more on getting soft contact and ground balls rather than notching a big strikeout. Last season, King only tallied a 15.3% strikeout rate but had a fantastic walk (5.6%) and ground ball (61.5%) rates. His willingness to pitch to contact, though, allowed opposing hitters to put up a .249 batting average, which led to a 3.83 xERA, almost a full point higher than his actual 2.85 ERA. King's spring so far has not been great. In his 4.2 innings, King has allowed eight hits, two walks, and three runs with three strikeouts. With Liberatore and Romero filling the high-leverage innings, King could fill a middle-inning matchup role when the team is in need of a big ground ball.