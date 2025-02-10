9 Hall of Famers who you might have forgotten were Cardinals

Rabbit Maranville

Although a light hitter, Rabbit Maranville was the premier defensive shortstop of his day, and it was his glove that led to an eventual plaque in Cooperstown. His presence at shortstop for the Boston Braves alongside fellow Hall of Famer Johnny Evers at second base allowed the Braves to possess baseball's top double-play tandem, and modern defensive metrics place Maranville at or near the top of the league in range factor throughout his career.

The diminutive 5-foot-5 Maranville had a .649 OPS from 1912 to 1920 with the Braves and hit cleanup on the championship squad of 1914. Although he only hit .249 on the season, Maranville came up clutch several times in the postseason, netting four hits in 13 at-bats for a .308 average, driving in three runs and stealing two bases.

Maranville played four seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates and then spent one with the Chicago Cubs, where he served as a player-manager during a dismal 68-86 campaign. He spent half a season with the Brooklyn Robins after in 1926, but he was deemed finished as a productive player and released in late August.

Alcohol was a recurring issue for Maranville throughout his career, but he quit drinking after the Cardinals signed him to a minor league contract in 1927. Sobriety rejuvenated Maranville's career. He hit a solid .298 with the Rochester Tribe farm team, and after the Cardinals played an exhibition game against Rochester, they liked what they saw and promoted Maranville after an injury to starting shortstop Tommy Thevenow. Just as he was with Evers earlier in his career, Maranville was paired with an excellent second baseman in Frankie Frisch.

Shortly after being called up to the Cardinals, Maranville was lost for three weeks after a collision with center fielder Ernie Orsatti. The Cardinals finished in second place, behind the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Maranville returned to the team in 1928.

After Thevenow struggled to begin the season, Maranville took his spot at shortstop and batted .240 on the season. The Cardinals eventually won the pennant, and Maranville coincidentally hit .308 again in the World Series, although the New York Yankees swept the Cardinals in four games. Following the 1928 season, Maranville returned to the Braves, where it had all begun. He played five more full seasons and retired in 1935 at the age of 43.

The Cardinals took a risky flier on Maranville in 1927 given the shortstop's age and history of alcohol issues, but he rewarded their gamble. Though Maranville is overshadowed now among contemporary defensively elite shortstops like Ozzie Smith, he remained a very good defender while playing with the Cardinals and was recognized by his induction into the Hall of Fame in 1954, the year of his death.