7 key stats from Cardinals Opening Day that could shape the 2025 season

30.2 ft/sec - Victor Scott II’s elite defense on display

All offseason, I was pretty cautious regarding the potential of Victor Scott II beginning the 2025 season as the Cardinals' starting center fielder. It was nothing against Scott - I am a huge fan of his and he's come on my podcast three different times. He's a great dude and I think he can be a great center fielder in this league for a long time. But because of the confidence I have in him for his career, I did not want to see the organization rush him for short-term gain at his long-term expense.

Well, Scott came into camp and blew everyone's socks off at the plate, and the adjustments he's made since his first taste of big-league action seems to have propelled him and given him a much greater sense of comfort against big-league pitching. He's also cleaned up his game defensively, and while he's not Michael Siani in center field, he has the tools to be a stud out there himself.

While Scott did not make an impact offensively today, he did show off his value in the field. During the top of the sixth inning, the Twins were down two with two men on, and Ty France mashed a long fly ball in the right-center field gap. Had the ball dropped it would have likely been a tie game, and instead, Scott tracked the ball down with his elite speed and made the play on a ball that had a 10% catch probability

Outstanding running catch in the gap here by #STLCards starting center fielder Victor Scott II, who saved a run.



Per Statcast, Scott had a 10 percent catch probability to make this play. He covered 95 feet to run down the ball by using 30.2 FT/SEC speed. (30 is elite). pic.twitter.com/uv4t9QFWm6 — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) March 27, 2025

Prior to the game on Thursday, manager Oliver Marmol was quick to share how impressed he was with Scott, and that as far back as Winter Warm-Up this year, he could tell Scott was prepared for the opportunity in a different way. When asked about how Scott's presence in center field creates a squeeze for other players looking for opportunites (see Nolan Gorman), Marmol had this quote that should be music to Cardinals fans' ears.

“Sure, it takes at-bats away from somebody, but that’s the whole point of there not being a level above this one,” Marmol said. “This isn’t just free opportunity. It’s the damn big leagues. You earn it. You run with it, and if you never look back, good for you. It’s at somebody’s expense, but when they get an opportunity, they’ve got to run with it, too."

Scott may have floundered in St. Louis last year, but he's put in the work to be an impactful player in 2025. After a strong spring training, he's earned the opportunity to prove it's for real. If it's not, then other players will have the chance to usurp him. But for now, Scott is running with his starting gig, and the Cardinals are a better team if he's producing as their center fielder than whatever their Plan B would be.