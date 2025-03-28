7 key stats from Cardinals Opening Day that could shape the 2025 season

91.3 MPH - Sonny Gray’s dip in velocity

Facing his former club on Thursday, Sonny Gray had a pretty good outing in terms of the box score, allowing just two runs in five innings of work while working around four hits and two walks, but the home run ball bit him once again, allowing both runs to come off the bat of Harrison Bader in the fifth inning.

Former #STLCards and current #MNTwins LF Harrison Bader hits a 2-2 pitch into the seats in left field for a two-run HR. It pulls Minnesota back to within 4-2.



Sonny Gray, who had been nearly flawless, surrenders his first HR of the season. he allowed 8 in Spring Training. pic.twitter.com/Te9N5hTfJI — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) March 27, 2025

Gray allowed eight home runs during spring training and is fresh off allowing 21 round-trippers in 2024, so I think every Cardinal fan was hoping for a clean game from him in that regard, and yet, we did not get one. On top of that, Gray's velocity concerns were there once again, as he averaged just 91.3 MPH on his fastball while topping out at 92.2 MPH on the day.

Unfortunately, that's a full MPH drop in average fastball velocity from 2024 (92.2 MPH), which was almost a full MPH lower than what he averaged on his fastball in 2023 (92.9 MPH). Gray's fastball was noticeably more hittable in 2024 (-5 run value as opposed to a +6 run value in 2023), and if that trend continues, Gray is going to have a very difficult time navigating lineups all season long.

Regaining some velocity would certainly help him in that regard. Gray has stated that a delay in his offseason program due to the injection he received at the end of 2024 put him behind in his preparation for 2025, and an illness during camp may have impacted that as well. Only time will tell if he can overcome those setbacks or if this velocity dip is his new reality.

The good news for Gray is that when it comes to his breaking stuff, it's still highly effective. Gray produced 12 swing-and-misses on his pitches on Thursday, while Twins' starter and fellow strike-out artist, Pablo Lopez, got just 11 Cardinal swing-and-misses on Opening Day. Gray's ability to strike batters out (six punch outs in those five innings of work) will help him get out of jams and still be a productive pitcher in 2025, but he has to get his fastball right again if he is going to limit home runs and pitch like a front-line starter.