6 questions the St. Louis Cardinals must answer in 2025

6. What will Chaim Bloom be allowed to do during the 2025 season?

The final question may be one fans will never see the answer outright, or at minimum have to wait until the trade deadline to get an idea of what the team is thinking. John Mozeliak was clear in stating that this would be his last season as the President of Baseball Operations and that Chaim Bloom would be taking over once the 2025 campaign ends. This exciting yet awkward setup could make for some strange decision-making during the season. It is doubtful Mozeliak would want to go out at the very bottom of the division, and this could be evidenced by his unwillingness to trade quality players that could help the team compete this year.

Chaim Bloom took over for the Red Sox when they were at a crossroads similar to the one fans are seeing in St. Louis. His first decision was a tough one, as management forced his hands in trading all-world player Mookie Betts to the Dodgers for prospects in order to cut payroll. This unpopular move was out of Bloom's hands, and he helped revamp the Red Sox' minor league organization as one of the best in the league. The Red Sox enter the 2025 season with three of the top 12 prospects in all of Major League Baseball, and they are all expected to see some time in Boston this year.

Bloom would most likely love to get the transition started as soon as possible but Mozeliak's presence makes that unlikely to happen this year. I would guess that the only real possibility of a full-scale rebuild happening in 2025 is if the Cardinals were so far behind in the NL Central that not even Mozeliak could argue for keeping their high-priced veterans on the roster. If this were to happen, expect the Cardinals to deal from their pitching depth with Erick Fedde and Steven Matz possibly the first to go. Behind those two, it would be reasonable to take offers on closer Ryan Helsley and re-visit trade chatter for third baseman Nolan Arenado. It would help St. Louis' cause if all four of those players performed well enough to warrant a worthy return, but that kind of performance may also mean the team is in contention. The organization's neutral approach created more questions than answers for a team needing a real direction.

In the scenario where the return for those veterans is in cost savings rather than with prospects, Bloom's first offseason would be another uphill battle for the Cardinals to race back into contention. The NL Central continues to underwhelm, but the team has been unwilling to take advantage of the division standstill, and that would probably continue into next offseason. With an increase in resources put towards the minor leagues and player development, the organization would want to see if their investment pays off with their current young talent.

The roster decisions heading into the 2025 season were interesting on many levels and put more onto manager Oliver Marmol's plate in what could be a make-or-break season for him. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina are both ready to take on big-league coaching gigs, so Marmol may be on the way out regardless of how the team performs.