6 questions the St. Louis Cardinals must answer in 2025

3. Will Brendan Donovan ever find a defensive home?

If anyone knows how to deal with defensive uncertainty, it is former utility Gold Glove Award winner Brendan Donovan. As with Gorman, Donovan's outlook relied on the team's decision to keep Arenado on the roster. With a trade, Donnie would play second, but without it, he would move back to left field on a near-daily basis. This continued to be the thought through the spring until Scott's explosive stretch made him the starting center fielder. Nootbaar and Walker again round out the outfield. So when and where will Donnie play? That's why Marmol gets paid to make decisions and we pay to watch the game.

As of this moment, I would expect to see Donovan in the Opening Day lineup as the second baseman with Gorman getting the start at designated hitter, leaving Burleson and Baker on the bench. If Gorman cannot take advantage of the organization's faith in him quickly, either of the other two could supplant him in the DH role and allow Donovan to settle in at the keystone, where he has been a near-average defender. With a consistent spot, however, there is little reason to think that Donovan would not be able to improve his defensive performance. After Donovan fought through elbow pain during the 2023 season, the Cardinals' poor record allowed him to cut his season short and have surgery on the troublesome joint and give him enough time to fully recover for the next year. His average throwing velocity fell over four miles per hour during 2024 as he played most of his innings in the outfield in an attempt to take the stress of more throws out of the equation. Now two years removed from the surgery, his arm strength may be worth monitoring, whether he is in the infield dirt or the outfield grass.

No matter where Donovan plays, his track record shows he needs to be in the lineup as much as possible. At this point in his career, Donovan is a career. 280 hitter while demonstrating elite plate coverage with a 14% strikeout rate and 10% walk rate. While he also struggles against lefties, his splits are nowhere near as drastic as Burleson's. Donovan has the added value of being a leader in the clubhouse and on the field. Even with a lack of home run power, the utility man finished second on the team in RBIs to Burleson and was 12th in the NL with 34 doubles. He did show increased power in his shortened 2023 season, hitting 11 homers before his surgery ended his season after 95 games. Last year's 13 long balls were his career high at any level, so he may be approaching his home run ceiling.

While Donovan is probably not affected by the constant shuffling on defense, it is fair to wonder if he could unlock another gear offensively without having to juggle so many gloves. Now with a crowded outfield and promised at-bats elsewhere, it will take even more moving around for Donovan to keep his necessary playing time. Without a true backup shortstop on the roster, Donovan will also be Masyn Winn's relief option but Winn played in 150 games in 2024 so a backup shortstop was not a huge area of need for Marmol.