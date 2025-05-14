5 young Cardinals who have answered the call so far and 3 who haven't

Victor Scott II is quickly becoming one of the game's best center fielders.

Victor Scott II's development was cut a bit short last year when both Dylan Carlson and Lars Nootbaar got hurt early in the year. These injuries forced management's hand, and Scott had to start the year with the big-league club.

Scott's 2024 season left a little to be desired. He finished the year with a .179/.219/.283 and only two home runs and five stolen bases in 155 plate appearances. He wasn't able to use his speed, perhaps his strongest quality, effectively due to his low on-base percentage.

Scott worked hard all offseason with hitting coach Brant Brown and assistant coach Jon Jay to improve in all aspects of the game. His dedication is paying off. He was able to parlay his fantastic spring training into a starting spot in center field for the Cardinals.

In as many games and nearly as many plate appearances as last year, Scott has more than doubled his stolen bases, and his slash line is much improved. Scott is slashing .288/.355/.400 this year, and he's already logged two home runs, six doubles, and a triple. The improvements he's made so far have been dramatic.

Scott's chase rate and walk rate are both above average, and his sprint speed is in the 100th percentile in baseball. He's been able to pair his speed well with his ability to get on base.

Perhaps the most impressive part of Scott's game so far has been his defense. It feels like he makes a superb catch on a nightly basis. Among qualified center fielders, Scott ranks fourth in Defensive Runs Saved and fourth in Outs Above Average. According to Baseball Savant, Scott has caught 84% of balls hit his way, and that places him fifth in the league. He's been hands down one of the best defenders in baseball this year.

Scott's ability to be a plus player on both offense and defense has helped him build his case to be an everyday player for the next half-decade in St. Louis. His speed is the best in the league, he's an exceptional defender in center, and his bat seems to be coming around at just the right time.