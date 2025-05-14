5 young Cardinals who have answered the call so far and 3 who haven't

Kyle Leahy has established himself as a leverage reliever for the Cardinals this year.

Most of the conversations this offseason regarding the Cardinals' bullpen were centered on closer Ryan Helsley. Would he be traded? Would he stay in St. Louis for one more year? Would John Mozeliak and Chaim Bloom extend their two-time All-Star?

The other conversation that held the bulk of people's attention was who would replace Andrew Kittredge, the club's leader in holds in 2024. Kittredge left via free agency, and the Cardinals waited until spring training to fill his spot when they signed right-handed reliever Phil Maton. Maton has been exceptional as a set-up man.

Another reliever who has answered the call (literally) so far has been righty Kyle Leahy.

Leahy, 27, is a bit of a late bloomer. He made his debut in 2023 with the Cardinals when he threw only 1.2 innings across three games. He had a more prominent role last year, as he pitched in 33 games for a total of 48.2 innings. Leahy struggled his way to a 4.07 ERA and a 17.3% K rate. It wasn't the best of showings, but he at least gave himself a shot to make the roster this year.

After a strong spring training, Leahy was added to the bullpen to start the year. He's run with the opportunity.

Leahy has a 1.09 ERA in 24.2 innings already. Perhaps the most incredible part of his game so far has been his 98.6% left-on-base rate. His ground ball rate ranks in the 83rd percentile. Leahy relies heavily on a fastball-slider combo, and his slider is one of the best in the league with a .125 batting average against.

While relievers aren't always a focal point of rebuilding teams, they are an essential cog nonetheless. Kyle Leahy has cemented himself as a high-leverage reliever this year, and that bodes well for the team's future. The worry of losing Ryan Helsley or Phil Maton at the deadline or at the end of the year is lessened slightly now, thanks to Leahy's ascendance.