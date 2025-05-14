5 young Cardinals who have answered the call so far and 3 who haven't

Catcher Ivan Herrera has proven he can be an everyday player for the foreseeable future.

We all knew that catcher Ivan Herrera could hit. His .301 batting average and 127 wRC+ in only 259 plate appearances last year were just a small taste of what this right-handed batter could do offensively, given a full run.

Herrera just came back from an injury, but that hasn't slowed him down one bit. Ivan is slashing .316/.355/.432 this year with five home runs. He's already matched his home run total from last year in only 15% of the plate appearances. He has a team-best 260(!) wRC+ to start the year.

Ivan Herrera started off the year as the club's primary catcher following Willson Contreras's shift to first base. These moves were done in order to make sure both players' bats stay in the lineup most games.

It's not realistic to expect Ivan Herrera to continue to hit at this pace, but his early-season numbers show what he's capable of on the offensive side of the game. He has the ability to be a middle-of-the-order bat, and his stats this year support that belief. Herrera is one of the game's best offensive catchers to start the year, and the club's trust in him so far is paying off.

With the deep catching pipeline that the Cardinals have in their system, Ivan Herrera will have to make changes defensively to be considered a regular behind the plate. He's serviceable back there, but the designated hitter spot opens up more opportunities for the right-handed hitter to still get at-bats while not hurting the team defensively.

Defensively, Herrera has made some necessary adjustments to stay behind the plate and not be relegated to DH-only duties. He's gotten much better at framing pitches down in the zone due to his altered one-knee stance. He has lost some strength in his throws to catch runners, and his pop time is a bit slower, but the small sample size gives him time to make more improvements.