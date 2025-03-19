Was "youth movement" honest sentiment for starting rotation?

This is where fans hope to see some change in player development and hope for the younger players to get a shot. Unfortunately, the Cardinals are on their usual path of keeping a rotation similar to last season.

Sonny Gray will be the Cardinals' Opening Day starter. He will be followed by Erick Fedde and Miles Mikolas. The final spots have four people competing for the final two starting positions and two long relief positions. The final four are Andre Pallante, Michael McGreevy, Matthew Liberatore, and Steven Matz.

According to Katie J. Woo of The Athletic, McGreevy could start the season in AAA Memphis. The Triple-A club will need another starter to begin the season. Starting him in Memphis would allow him to continue to develop, but he has impressed Marmol and the staff thus far. Moving McGreevy to Memphis means Pallante and Matz will likely get the final two rotation spots, with Liberatore returning to a role he's familiar with in long relief.

Fans will likely find the combination of their offseason hopes and the reality of how the pitching situation turned out for 2025 frustrating.

Phil Maton added to bolster bullen

The Cardinals were able to bolster their bullpen with their one free-agent signing of the offseason —Phil Maton. According to Woo, Maton will be the right-handed setup man for closer Ryan Helsley. JoJo Romero will be the left-handed setup man.

Maton pitched in relief for the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Mets in 2024. He pitched in 71 games, 64 innings, finishing 16 games, while completing three saves. He struck out 60 batters — 30 for the Rays and 30 for the Mets. He primarily puts away batters with a curveball but has a nice mix of a cutter, sweeper, and sinker.

He appears to be a perfect replacement for Andrew Kittredge. He may be better than hoped for, allowing younger arms to continue developing toward starting.