A lack of consistent roles in the outfield

The Cardinals have several outfielders but not enough positions to put them in on a daily basis. A player who deserves to be in the major leagues will likely get shuffled to the minor league system. This seems totally against the plan Mozeliak set forth.

Jordan Walker has been a staple in right field but is returning after a knee sprain involving a sprinkler. Michael Siani and Victor Scott II are in a battle for center field. Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbaar, and Alec Burleson could play any outfield position. Donovan can also play several infield positions. Burleson could play left field or first base, or he could be the team's designated hitter. Donovan plays left field every day, which allows Nolan Gorman to play second base daily. This could enable Nootbaar to play center field, moving Siani to the bench and sending Scott to Memphis.

Having several options is excellent, but there are a lot of benefits to consistency in where you play each day and getting better there. The battle for center field is coming down to the final days of spring. Scott is the youngster who has had a fantastic spring. Siani was the surprise of the 2024 season and a favorite of Marmol. A real talent could be relegated to the minor leagues unless the team was honest in letting the youngsters get more playing time. Scott should be the starting center fielder.

Luken Baker earns Opening Day roster spot

Baker played in 16 games for the Cardinals this spring. He hit .289/.391/.605 with an OPS of .996. He led the team with four home runs. He had 11 hits, five runs scored, and eight RBIs. After becoming the all-time home run leader for the AAA Memphis club, Baker is primed for the opportunity to be in the lineup with St. Louis every day, showing off that bat.

There will likely be a lot of competition for playing time with left-hander Alec Burleson. Baker should see time as a designated hitter when a right-hander is needed. It will be great to see what he can do with more consistency at the major league level. He has a nice swing that should produce excellent results this summer.