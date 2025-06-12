5 significant changes the Cardinals must make to get back to their winning ways

#4 - It's time for significant changes to how the Cardinals deploy their bullpen arms

I am not team removed Ryan Helsley from closing duties yet, but I am team "handle the end of games with more of a committee approach" until further notice.

Let's just be real for a moment. Ryan Helsley has been off this year, and it's really starting to hurt this Cardinals team. His fastball is grading out as one of the worst in baseball (18th percentile in run value this year), and while his slider is back to playing like an elite pitch, the regression of his fastball makes it easy for hitters to sit on the heater and do damage against it.

Helsley is allowing a terrible 47.8% hard-hit percentage on the year, and the average exit velocity he is allowing, 91.8 MPH, is in the seventh percentile in baseball. His walk rate is awful this year, and all of this is leading to his xERA and xBA to rank in the bottom half of relievers in baseball.

And yet, I don't know if it makes sense to fully remove him from closing duties yet, because honestly, the Cardinals' bullpen isn't built to handle that right now. What Marmol should start doing, though, is playing the matchup game more in the later innings than he's done before, specifically in terms of deploying Helsley outside of save situations and allowing other relievers to have their own shot at closing things down.

Granillo, if he were to be promoted, could be an awesome guy to throw in the fire and see what happens. Phil Maton has the experience and pedigree to do so as well. If there's a lefty tunnel in the ninth inning, why not go to Steven Matz or JoJo Romero instead?

Not only could it be good for Helsley to have some opportunities to get outs in non-save situations (although still high-leverage), but it also could be good for the Cardinals to allow other arms to carry the closing burden for a bit here until someone, hopefully Helsley, emerges to claim the role back.

I really like Helsley, but until he gets things under control, it has become a burden for the Cardinals to lock down wins, and they can't be walking on pins and needles all year, hoping Helsley's not going to blow a bunch of more saves.