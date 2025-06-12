5 significant changes the Cardinals must make to get back to their winning ways

#3 - It's time for a significant shift in how the Cardinals load management some of their position players

I alluded to this in my final paragraph about the Cardinals' lineup, but the Cardinals also need to begin to rest some of their starters more frequently in order to maximize the production they get from them.

Nootbaar has played in 65 of the Cardinals' first 67 games. Donovan and Contreras have both appeared in 64 games, and Arenado and Scott have played in 63 games. Each of those guys, except probably Contreras, needs more off-days built into their regular rhythms.

Arenado has struggled at the plate all year and boasts a .695 OPS. Scott, who started the year strong at the plate, is now slashing .242/.324/.323 on the season. Donovan has been dealing with toe issues for quite some time, and now it has him missing games. And I did not even mention Masyn Winn, who, aside from his IL stint, plays every game for the Cardinals.

If the Cardinals have a better bench construction than they have as of late, like bringing up Thomas Saggese, they'd be able to give guys rest more often and be confident in the performance of the lineup day to day.

For example, Nolan Gorman did not make the lineup I showed you earlier against right-handed pitching that I would deploy, but if Arenado, Nootbaar, Donovan, and Scott each get an off day each week, well, that's four starts that opened up for Gorman or someone else to take. On the one or two days a week that Herrera is behind the plate, that opens up another one or two starts as well.

Getting these position players off their feet not only helps increase their output when they are on the field, but it allows the Cardinals to roster a guy like Saggese and not feel as though he is not utilized enough, and gives more starts to Gorman that he needs right now. And then on top of that, the Cardinals would have better options of the bench late in games to turn to, which has been a struggle for them throughout the year.

Even if some of these guys would rather play every day, it's clear that the grind of the baseball season makes it difficult to maintain a high level of play when that is trying to be accomplished. Bake in more off days for guys, and the club will be better off for it.