5 potential trade locations for St. Louis Cardinals Brendan Donovan

Kansas City Royals

Even after trading for infielder Jonathan India last year, the Kansas City Royals are still looking for upgrades at key positions on their team. The Royals' greatest Achilles Heel has been production from the corner outfield spots. Lucky for the Royals, Brendan Donovan can handily play those positions as well as second base. His versatility would help a lineup that includes perennial MVP-candidate Bobby Witt Jr.

In 2025, Kansas City ranked dead last in both left and right field production according to bWAR. Clearly, there's a need for help in the corners for the Royals. Their production from the keystone position in 2025 was only marginally better, as the Royals' second basemen finished 23rd in MLB in bWAR.

Defensively, Donovan has been a neutral defender according to Defensive Runs Saved in left field and a plus defender according to DRS in right field. Outs Above Average isn't as kind to Donnie defensively, but UZR/150 loves him in the corners. No matter the metric you use, Brendan Donovan is more than serviceable in the corners.

The Royals have ample pitching they could trade from to entice the Cardinals. It would take more than Brendan Donovan to bring back rookie starter Noah Cameron, but a package including prospects could do the trick. I'm skeptical Cameron is a name the Royals would even whisper in trade deals, though. Kris Bubic, who is a free agent after 2026, would be an interesting trade candidate. Ryan Bergert could also be a player to keep an eye on if Donovan is traded to the Royals.

St. Louis could target one of Kansas City's pitching prospects like Drew Beam (7-10 with a 3.83 ERA and 110 strikeouts at High-A) or Kendry Chourio (2-3, 3.51 ERA and 63 strikeouts across three levels last year). Most of Kansas City's high-end prospects are still in the low levels of the minors, so trading with the Royals would definitely be a long-term move by Chaim Bloom.

Trading Brendan Donovan across the state would be a Show-Me deal that would benefit both the Royals and the Cardinals. St. Louis could eye a controllable starting pitcher from the Royals, and Kansas City would get a leadoff hitter to put ahead of Bobby Witt Jr. who can get on base for Witt. It's a win-win deal for both teams.