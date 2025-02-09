5 position battles to watch in spring training for the St. Louis Cardinals

#5 starting pitcher - Steven Matz, Michael McGreevy

Players to watch - Gordon Graceffo, Matthew Liberatore, Zack Thompson, Quinn Mathews

The top of the starting rotation is set at this point. It will be led by Sonny Gray and Erick Fedde at the top. Andre Pallante will slot in at the #3 spot, and Miles Mikolas will be #4 in the rotation. The fifth spot is a little more up in the air.

Steven Matz is in the final year of his four-year deal now, and he has said that he feels good and fully healthy. That's important because the most innings he's thrown since joining the Cardinals in 2022 in a season is 105. The 33-year-old southpaw has floated somewhat between the rotation and the bullpen these last three years, and his cumulative stats in St. Louis include a 4.47 ERA, 4.01 FIP, and a 95 ERA+.

Michael McGreevy, on the other hand, is still only 24, and he was exceptional in his brief showing last year. McGreevy threw only 23 innings in four games (three starts), but he had a 1.96 ERA and a 0.783 WHIP. McGreevy was drafted with the club's first-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, and he's been methodically working his way up the chain. He's known for his control and his ability to pitch a full slate of games and innings each year.

If Matz loses this battle, he'll be relegated to bullpen duties. (More on that later.) If McGreevy loses out, he'll stay stretched out in Memphis in case an injury arises.

Behind Matz and McGreevy, the Cardinals have plenty of options to be the team's fifth starter. Matthew Liberatore, fresh off showing his worth in the bullpen, is being stretched out this winter and spring to be a starting pitcher. Gordon Graceffo made his MLB debut last year, and he could sneak into the running. Zack Thompson might finally be ready to take the reins on a rotation spot. Top prospect Quinn Mathews may be so impressive this spring that John Mozeliak and his team HAVE to find a spot for the young lefty.

My hope is that the Cardinals lean into their so-called youth movement and place McGreevy in the rotation. There's too much of an injury risk with Steven Matz, and if McGreevy would be his replacement later, why not start McGreevy in the rotation now and limit Matz's injury chances? Michael McGreevy threw a total of 173 innings last year; that's a full slate of innings. Put Matz in the bullpen to help his health, and use McGreevy to log legitimate, meaningful innings next year.