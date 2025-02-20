5 notable transactions the Cardinals have made in February over the years

Bud Norris: February 14, 2018 - One-year deal worth $3 million

The Cardinals could never seem to find an answer for Bud Norris, as he did not give up his first earned run against the Cardinals until his fourth start against them, and even then, it was a single run during an eight-inning start while Norris was a rookie with the Astros. His overall run of dominance against St. Louis eventually righted itself, but it took four years to do so. All told, the former sixth-round pick was 8-7 with a 3.44 ERA against the Cardinals.

The best way to stop struggling against the righty? Sign him to your team! It was not just against the Cardinals that Norris started to see a downturn during the 2015-16 seasons, as he began a transition to the bullpen with the Padres, Braves, Dodgers, and Angels during the next two years. The 2017 season was his first real run in relief, when he pitched out of the pen 57 times with the Angels, but the results were mediocre. In 62 innings, Norris went 2-6 with a 4.21 ERA but did see his strikeout rate jump to double-digit K/9 over a full season for the first time since 2013. He also saved 19 games for the Angels that season, and the Cardinals liked what they saw enough to offer him a major league contract to take the place of Villanueva and fill in for a bullpen that had more turnover than previous seasons, including at the closer spot.

Once again, a low-risk bullpen signing turned into a success for the Cardinals, as Norris made his last year in the majors count. Needing to replace late-inning arms Seunghwan Oh and Trevor Rosenthal, St. Louis gave Norris the keys to the bullpen and expected him to be the closer coming out of spring training alongside flamethrower Jordan Hicks. Norris built off of his closing experience from the 2017 season and unlocked his cutter and sinker to a 27.3% strikeout rate and showed increased command with his lowest walk rate since moving to the bullpen full time.

At the All-Star break, Norris had 17 saves in his 39 appearances with a solid 3.05 ERA. An encouraging sign of his continued breakout was that he had 50 strikeouts and only six walks in 38.1 innings en route to a .97 WHIP. As seen with the previous two relievers, the second half was more of a struggle for the 33-year-old. While he still tallied 11 saves, he was 0-4 with a 4.66 ERA and 15 walks in his 17.1 second-half innings. Norris pulled his hamstring in a late September game against the Cubs, which ended his season.

In what would be his final season with an affiliated team, Norris had a career-high 28 saves with a career-best 3.19 K/BB ratio. He signed a late offseason deal with the Blue Jays but was released prior to making an appearance thanks to a forearm strain suffered in Spring Training. He sat out the rest of the 2019 season before making eight total appearances with independent league teams in 2020 and 2021.