5 notable transactions the Cardinals have made in February over the years

Edward Mujica cemented himself as the team's closer in 2013, notching 37 saves before taking his success to Boston, which left a hole at the back end of the Cardinals bullpen for 2014. The most likely internal option was Trevor Rosenthal, who served as a high-quality setup man the previous year with excellent results. With him moving from the eighth to ninth inning roles, that left an opening for the high-leverage spot for the next year. The team planned to break in prospect Carlos Martinez with a bullpen role, which meant the reliever room was lacking experience and veteran leadership outside of LOOGY Randy Choate and rehabbing Jason Motte.

The Cardinals decided to take a chance on funky righty Pat Neshek, despite the sidearmer not putting together a full season since 2007 but coming off two decent seasons with the Athletics. At the time of the signing, some pundits around the league thought it was a good low-risk signing with the potential to pay off if he could stay healthy. Well, healthy he was, as he took the ball 71 times for manager Mike Matheny's team, and the results were spectacular.

Heading into the All-Star break, Neshek was 4-0 plus two saves with a minuscule .70 ERA and only five walks to go with his 37 strikeouts, giving him a .57 WHIP as he was named to his first-ever midsummer classic team. He was able to stay healthy for the entire year but did show some signs of fatigue in the second half of the season. After his All-Star appearance, Neshek took the ball 28 more times and saw his ERA "skyrocket" over that stretch to 3.41, but he remained reliable in the late innings, tallying an additional four saves and three more wins.

For the division-winning Cardinals, Neshek held on to his high-leverage role in the postseason, as he appeared in eight more games. He tallied three holds but also had a loss in game two of the NLDS and a blown save in NLCS game five against the Giants, as he gave up a run to tie the game in the eighth inning. The Giants would win the series with a three-run walk-off homer by Travis Ishikawa in the ninth.

Neshek's 2014 season was the best of his career to that point, as the Madison native tied his career high in wins (7), set a career-high in saves with six, and finished the season with a sparkling 1.87 ERA. That success led to a two-year deal plus an option with the Astros before ending his career in Philadelphia after a gruesome hamstring injury.