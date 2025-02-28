5 most surprising first impressions at Cardinals spring training 2025

SS Jose Barrero

A former top prospect in baseball for the Cincinnati Reds, Jose Barrero did not come into camp with much fanfare, and I'm not sure we'll see him leave camp with that kind of support either.

And yet, I do think Barrero has impressed thus far. He's a toolsy player with MLB experience in his young career, and with the logjams the Cardinals are experiencing in their lineup, Barrero may be able to carve out a role as their 26th man, and from there work to see if he can gain an even greater role.

In a vacuum, you'd rather have Thomas Saggese on this roster when comparing the two. Saggese's bat is viewed highly by the organization and could be a real asset to their lineup in 2025, but without a path toward clear playing time at this moment, Saggese seems destined to begin the year in Triple-A, barring an injury. Saggese's development is too important to have him sporadically playing in St. Louis, but that is the kind of role someone like Barrero should be ready to pounce on in order to reestablish his place in baseball.

The Cardinals signed Barrero to a minor league deal this offseason, and with names like Helman and Jose Fermin on the 40-man roster, the club could easily go to those two instead. Even if that is the case, Barrero will be looking to capitalize on his opportunites in Memphis to earn a shot at the big leagues again. It may take a few injuries or regression from infielders to carve out a spot.

Even so, Marmol has taken note of his personality and versatility to this point, and should his bat continue to make noise in camp (he's already slugged one home run so far), he'll be an interesting option for the end of the Cardinals' bench this season.