5 most surprising first impressions at Cardinals spring training 2025

LHP Matthew Liberatore

Many Cardinals fans have grown quite frustrated with left-handed pitcher Matthew Liberatore over the last few seasons. Still just 25 years old, Liberatore was a top prospect in baseball for a number of years, but his poorly graded fastball has kept him from finding success as a starter at the big-league level.

In just 22.2 innings as a starter in 2024, Liberatore posted a 6.35 ERA, seeing opponents slash .267/.333/.535 when he's been tasked with taking the ball first in a game. But last year was also a season of discovery for Liberatore, as the lefty spun 63.1 innings of work out of the bullpen while posting a 3.69 ERA in the process, holding opposing hitters to a .245/.304/.371 slash line and .292 wOBA.

So far in camp, Liberatore looks extremely sharp, especially when he leans on his curveball, slider, and cutter rather than relying on his fastball. I'm not sure it will be enough to get run in the rotation again, but this is very encouraging for Liberatore's progession as a high-leverage reliever.

Matthew Liberatore continues to showcase his impressive arsenal of secondaries this spring!



If he lowers his fastball usage and leans more on his slider, curve, and cutter, he could make some noise! pic.twitter.com/bNWJmeqsit — Pitch Profiler (@pitchprofiler) February 27, 2025

Liberatore has been given the chance to stretch out as a starter thus far in camp, but I fully expect him to end up in the bullpen this year, and perhaps fully establish himself as a dynamic reliever for the club long-term. Considering the uncertainty of who will bridge the late innings for the Cardinals to get to Ryan Helsley, any steps forward Liberatore can take will be a massive win.