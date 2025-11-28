5 doorbuster free agent signings the Cardinals should pounce on this Black Friday

Nick Frasso

One of the many young arms in the Los Angeles Dodgers' farm system that struggled with injuries over the last few years, right-hander Nick Frasso was non-tendered recently by the club and is now seeking an opportunity to continue his career with another organization.

Frasso missed the entire 2024 season due to shoulder surgery and a hip procedure, and when he was on the mound in 2025, the results weren't pretty. Frasso posted a 5.49 ERA in 43 appearances at Triple-A, including seven starts, while striking out 68 batters and walking 42 in just 77 innings. Obviously, those are really bad numbers.

But Frasso has been one of the most intriguing arms in the Dodgers' system at different times, and while it is unclear if he's battling another injury as he entered the offseason, he still has a lot of potential in his arm that a team like St. Louis may be wise to bet on.

During the year, Frasso's fastball sat in the mid-90s once again, and he was able to regain feel for his plus change-up at times. His slider seems to flash more potential than it had in the past, although I'm not sure anyone would call it more than average as things currently stand.

Nick Frasso ... back on the bump with the @OKC_comets!



The @Dodgers' No. 13 prospect twirls two scoreless innings in his first MiLB game since 2023: pic.twitter.com/sLlU6AbdPU — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 29, 2025

The Dodgers did use Frasso in more of a relief role this year, which may be because he was working himself back from injury, but it also could be where his career needs to head long-term. But the former top 100 prospect may still have starter potential in him, and with one more option year remaining, the Cardinals could play around with his arsenal and try him in different roles in 2026.

Ideally, Frasso would be a nice option on a minor-league deal, someone who can come to camp and compete for either a rotation or bullpen role, and fall back as Triple-A depth if needed and fight for his opportunity later in the year. He has a ton of talent, and assuming the cost is low, the Cardinals should provide Frasso with one of the clearest paths to opportunity in all of baseball, something I think both sides would really benefit from trying.