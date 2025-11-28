5 doorbuster free agent signings the Cardinals should pounce on this Black Friday

Cam Booser

Speaking of the Cardinals' bullpen, their relief core is sorely missing left-handed options at the moment, and the non-tender of John King and potential trade of Romero certainly play into that further.

When Chaim Bloom was in Boston, he signed left-hander Cam Booser to a minor-league contract, and he ended up debuting for the Red Sox in 2024, posting a 3.38 ERA in 43 games out of their bullpen. Boston flipped him last offseason to the Chicago White Sox, and after a down campaign, he was non-tendered recently.

Booser, 33, has high velocity from the left side (averaging 95.5 MPH) and boasted one of the better Whiff% in baseball with a 30% in 2025. While this past campaign was a struggle for him, Booser typically causes opposing hitters to chase at a high rate and has proven to be able to strike out over 10 batters per nine innings.

Booser relies heavily on his fastball and sweeper to take down left-handed hitters, and he held them in check to the tune of a .196/.306/.353 slash line this past year. Righties are what really caused Booser trouble in a way they did not when he was with Boston, as the 81 right-handed hitters Booser faced posted a .395 wOBA against him. His cutter was absolutely demolished by righties, as they posted a .864 SLG and .544 wOBA against the pitch.

Whether it is refining his cutter, upping his change-up or sweeper usage, or something else, figuring out how to improve against righties will be the big question mark for Booser in 2026. For a team that currently doesn't have many options you'd like from the left side in their bullpen, Booser feels like a low-cost add who could pay big dividends for them next season. I can't imagine he'd be getting paid much at all next season, so I say the Cardinals should take a swing at this former Bloom arm and see if he can be part of their bullpen in 2026.