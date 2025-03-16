5 Cardinals who played their way onto Opening Day roster, 3 who played their way off

Luken Baker is playing himself onto the Opening Day roster

The Cardinals offense struggled in a big way during the 2024 season, and while there have been a ton of discussions about their inability to produce with runners in scoring position, not much attention has been given to the other glaring issue with their roster last year: their struggles against left-handed pitching.

The Cardinals ranked 15th in all of baseball last year against right-handed pitchers with a 101 wRC+, but their performance dropped down to 22nd against lefties in 2024, posting a 91 wRC+ when southpaws were on the mound. Considering how left-handed heavy this team is right now, that is something very notable.

Part of that dynamic had to do with right-handed bats on their roster struggling last year, but as they look to construct their lineup in 2025, they need to make sure they have options they can go to both late in games and when left-handed starters are on the mound.

Enter Luken Baker.

The sample size was super small, but in 22 plate appearances against left-handers at the Major League level last year, Baker slashed .278/.364/.722, good for a 1.086 OPS and 182 wRC+. In Triple-A last year, Baker was a much better hitter against lefties (1.094 OPS) than he was against righties (.750 OPS) as well. So far in camp, Baker is slashing .276/.405/.586 with three home runs.

Giving Baker a spot on the Opening Day roster means they have someone they can turn to late in games when someone like Nolan Gorman, Alec Burleson, or Victor Scott is at the plate and a left-hander is on the mound. It also gives them a DH option when there is a left-handed starter, which the Cardinals could really use if that trend from last year continues.

Having both him and Burleson on the roster is tough from a roster construction perspective, but for a club that needs offense, it has to happen.