5 Cardinals who played their way onto Opening Day roster, 3 who played their way off

Jose Barrero is playing himself onto the Opening Day roster

One of the Cardinals' non-roster invites during Spring Training, Jose Barrero has looked good on the field and continues to draw praise from the Cardinals' coaching staff. I think something will have gone horribly wrong if he ends up in the Cardinals' starting lineup consistently this year, but he has shown me enough to warrant the 26th spot on their roster.

St. Louis is in an odd spot roster construction-wise (and I'll get to that more in a bit), so having someone like Barrero on the roster would actually help with that a bit. Three of the Cardinals' four bench spots appear to be claimed at this point, and none of those players can play infield outside of first base and none of them can fill in for their center fielder. The Cardinals need a player on their bench who can play shortstop and center field but does not warrant a lot of playing time.

Barrero fits the bill.

The Cardinals signed him as a minor league free agent this offseason after he was released by the Cincinnati Reds. Barrero is a former top prospect and even started for the Reds on Opening Day one year, but he has not been able to find success at the Major League level. Expecting much out of him would be a stretch, but I'd be interested in seeing if he can fill this niche role for them.

In 27 at-bats thus far in camp, Barrero is slashing .259/.333/.519 with two home runs and seven runs batted in. Again, I take those with a massive grain of salt, but he has proven more than Michael Helman so far, who is equally unproven at the MLB level, and he gives the Cardinals more versatility than Jose Fermin does.

If Barrero does make the Opening Day roster, it would require the club to free up a 40-man roster spot. I don't think DFAing Helman or Fermin would be an issue though at this point.