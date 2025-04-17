5 Cardinals who could become first-time All-Stars in 2025

SS Masyn Winn

Masyn Winn is a rising star in today's game. He barely missed finishing near the top of the National League Rookie of the Year voting last year, and he's a human highlight reel on the defensive end. His name is already well-known throughout baseball.

Masyn Winn has had a season opposite Scott's. While the latter started off hot and has since cooled off, Winn started off ice cold before finding his stride against the Boston Red Sox. The downside is that Winn has been on the Injured List since April 11th when he went down with back spasms.

Once he's healthy again, it is the goal of both Winn and manager Oli Marmol to play the 23-year-old shortstop every day. While injuries will remain a concern, he will receive ample playing time to rack up the counting stats that are necessary for notice at the position.

Something that goes against Masyn Winn when it comes to being an All-Star shortstop in the National League would be his competition. Players like Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Francisco Lindor, Elly De La Cruz, and Xander Bogaerts stand in his way. These players either play in major cities or are stars already — some fit both categories. If Winn wants to receive more votes than these perennial All-Stars, he has plenty of work to do.

In far fewer plate appearances than his competition, however, Masyn Winn ranks third in fWAR among National League shortstops. He trails only Geraldo Perdomo and Mookie Betts, and he edges out Trea Turner, Francisco Lindor, and Elly De La Cruz. He's on the right track as of now.

Masyn Winn's stellar defense, plus speed, and personality could carry him to his first career All-Star performance in 2025. He's slowly growing into a cornerstone for the St. Louis Cardinals. If he can continue his ascension to stardom that began last year, Masyn Winn could be mentioned in the same breath as other star shortstops throughout the league.