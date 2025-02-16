5 Cardinals who are on bargain contracts, 3 who are massively overpaid

Left-handed starter Steven Matz will be overpaid in 2025.

Two things go against Steven Matz in this exercise. First, he's owed $12.5 million next year. Second, he has not been healthy for several years now. When he has been healthy, he's barely been serviceable as a pitcher.

Matz threw 105 innings in 2023, his highest total since signing with the St. Louis Cardinals. He also posted a 3.86 ERA that year. That was close to the starting pitcher the Cardinals expected out of Matz when they signed him to a four-year deal. Now, four years later, they're stuck with his contract and his poor health.

Matz isn't the pitcher he once was. You can't expect even 140 innings out of the southpaw. He has done well as a reliever since the Cardinals acquired him, but $12.5 million for a guy who isn't your typical back-end guy is a bit expensive. Even as a swingman, he would be overpaid.

Starting pitcher Andre Pallante will be underpaid this year.

Boy, what a relief Andre Pallante was last year. After not being able to develop a full-time, legitimate starting pitcher since Jack Flaherty five years ago, the Cardinals may have found their middle-of-the-rotation starting pitcher.

Andre Pallante had a 3.78 ERA in 121.1 innings and 29 appearances last year. He was sent down to Triple-A in late April after starting off rough in relief. While in Memphis, he made some adjustments, and he came back a different man. From May 29th on, Pallante made an argument to be the team's best starting pitcher. He had a 3.56 ERA and a 3.82 FIP in 111.1 innings spread across 20 starts.

Pallante went into arbitration with the Cardinals in his first go at it, and he won the case. He will now earn $2.1 million next year, the figure he and his agent proposed, instead of the $1.925 million the Cardinals countered with. Even with the additional $200,000 in salary given to Pallante, he's still a bargain assuming he can replicate his 2022 success next year.