5 Cardinals who are negatively affected by Nolan Arenado staying with the team

1B/DH Luken Baker

Luken Baker's role was already shrinking when it was announced that Willson Contreras was moving to first base. With Nolan Arenado returning, his role becomes virtually non-existent.

Luken Baker has been an excellent hitter throughout his minor-league career. The right-handed slugger has a career .258/.344/.495 slash line in the minors, and he's hit 126 home runs in 576 games. Baker's 2023 season was his peak at Triple-A Memphis. He slashed .334/.440/.720 that year with 33 home runs in only 84 games. To put it bluntly, he was the best hitter that year in the International League.

Baker is now relegated strictly to a bench bat. He could be the team's designated hitter against left-handed pitchers, but that role could go to Jordan Walker, Nolan Arenado, or even Ivan Herrera if Pedro Pages is catching that day. He could spell Willson Contreras at first from time to time, but that would be a total of maybe 25 games.

Without Arenado, there was an outside shot that Baker would be the regular DH against southpaws; now, that's in question for the soon-to-be 28-year-old.

Baker was initially blocked by Paul Goldschmidt, a future Hall of Famer in his own right. Now, another future Hall of Famer is cutting into his playing time once again.

Center fielders Michael Siani and Victor Scott II

I've lumped these two together because they are losing playing time for the same reasons. Who loses more comes down to which person is chosen as the team's primary center fielder next year.

If the Cardinals opt for a more defensive lineup with Brendan Donovan at second base and Lars Nootbaar in left field, something that feels wholly possible, then either Michael Siani or Victor Scott II will be the team's regular center fielder. If they opt for an offense-first lineup, then either one or both of these players will lose a lot of playing time.

These two left-handed outfielders will lose a lot of at-bats. In my opinion, if Victor Scott II doesn't win the starting center field spot out of spring, he should be relegated to Memphis to get regular reps, similar to Thomas Saggese. If that's the case, either Nootbaar or Siani is the team's regular center fielder.

If Nootbaar is given the starting spot in center, Siani should be the fourth outfielder, and that will cut severely into his projected playing time.

Nolan Arenado being on the Cardinals in 2025 shifts several players around the diamond. These shifts will impact the playing time of several young players who would have otherwise seen ample playing time.