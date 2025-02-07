C Jimmy Crooks III

Crooks has already snuck his way onto a top 100 list this year, but he's not regularly recognized in that way.

Since being drafted by the Cardinals out of the University of Oklahoma in the fourth round of the 2022 MLB Draft, Crooks has impressed scouts with his mix of offensive and defensive upside, and that really blossomed this year as he won Texas League Most Valuable Player for Double-A Springfield.

Crooks slashed .321/.410/.498 with 11 home runs and 62 RBI while playing in 90 games and catching a really intriguing Springfield staff. While Crooks may not have a plus tool, he does seem to boast four or five above-average tools, and if you put all of that together, that could lead to Crooks being an all-around above-average catcher at the next level.

While that doesn't sound flashy, it is certainly valuable. Having a catcher behind the plate who you trust to be a positive defensively while also doing the same at the plate is rare to find. You typically have catchers that major in offense or defense while lagging in the other, so when you find a guy who produces on both sides, that's a keeper.

Assuming Crooks starts in Memphis this year, a hot start in Triple-A won't likely get him to St. Louis unless an injury occurs, but I do think it would be enough to jump on some more top 100 prospects lists before he does debut and graduate.

The catcher position is deep around the game of baseball right now, so Crooks will really have to impress in 2025 to make his mark. He made significant strides last year and is looking to build upon that strong campaign.