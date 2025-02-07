LHP Cooper Hjerpe

While Mathews and Hence take the headlines when people talk about the Cardinals' top pitching prospects, Cooper Hjerpe may very well end up being the best arm of the bunch.

Yup, you read that right. The Cardinals' first-round pick back in 2022 out of Oregon State uses an incredibly unique deliver that is often times compared to Chris Sale in order to be deceptive on the mound. His strategy works though, as in 2024, Hjerpe struck out 76 batters in just 52.1 innings pitched while allowing just a .171 opponent batting average in those contests.

Hjerpe struggles with walks, which is something he'll need to clean up a bit as he goes on, but there's also quite a bit of variance in the types of calls he gets at the lower levels of the minor leagues. Even at Double-A last year, where Hjerpe had a 3.07 ERA in four starts, Hjerpe's deceptive delivery and crazy stuff would be mistaken for pitches outside that were clearly in the zone.

When Hjerpe is on, he's nearly unhittable. The Cardinals were very careful with his innings last year (even when he was healthy), and so the Cardinals routinely had to pull him out of games where he was pitching a gem. The most notable of which was a two-start stretch in June where Hjerpe spun no-hitters, but since he was pulled early, he just posted ten straight hitless innings over those two starts.

Take a bow Cooper Hjerpe! Five hitless innings tonight runs his hitless streak to ten straight innings over his last two starts. He matches a career-high with eight strikeouts. pic.twitter.com/g6ouydRraL — Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) June 27, 2024

Hjerpe's low 90s fastball and cutter paired with a deadly slider help him to dominate opposing hitters regularly. He's just a joy to watch on the mound and I wouldn't be surprised if he rises to St. Louis even this year. If you want to check out a really cool interview with Hjerpe, he came on the Birds on the Farm Podcast (a part of the Dealin' the Cards channel) and discussed his career and arsenal with Kareem Haq and Sandy McMillian.