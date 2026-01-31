5 Cardinals entering make-or-break seasons in 2026

OF Lars Nootbaar

Lars Nootbaar potentially bought himself some time with an offseason surgery to remove Haglund's deformities from both feet. The hope is that this procedure gives him back his athleticism and keeps him healthy, a trait that has eluded him throughout his career.

However, it's also time for Nootbaar to go from Statcast darling to MLB All-Star in 2026.

Noot has consistently posted plus exit velocities, bat speed, chase rates, whiff rates, walk rates, hard-hit rates, and expected statistics throughout his career, but he hasn't been able to get to the next level with his production. He has a career 109 OPS+, which is solid, but it's always felt like there's another level to his game that we haven't seen yet.

Nootbaar played in a career-high 135 games last year while seeing 583 plate appearances. If he can reach those marks next year, it will be another success for the 28-year-old outfielder. He finished the year with career lows in OPS (.686), OPS+ (95), ISO (.128), and wOBA (.304). For a guy who relies on his ability to get on base, Nootbaar simply wasn't able to do that. Pair that with a drop in power numbers, and you'll find a below-average MLB hitter.

Nootbaar's defense isn't a concern, as he graded out essentially as a neutral defender in the outfield. His injury last year could have been a contributing factor on the defensive side of the game.

The hope is that Nootbaar enters 2026, be it on Opening Day or sometime in April, ready to go and at full health. He could be a very key player for the Cardinals next year, especially if Brendan Donovan is traded. If he can't make up the gap in production or if he continues to get hurt, 2026 could be his last season as a Cardinal.

Nootbaar is the most veteran position player on the team next year, and with just two more years of control, he needs to prove that he can be a cornerstone player for the Cardinals. Either they extend him or trade him at the deadline for a haul — assuming he's healthy and effective in the first half of the season.