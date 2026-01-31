5 Cardinals entering make-or-break seasons in 2026

RHP Andre Pallante

Andre Pallante enters the 2026 season as the most seasoned "veteran" on the starting rotation. Dustin May has him beat in service time, but Pallante has thrown 460 career innings to May's 324. While it may be strange to call a 27-year-old the old man of the rotation, Pallante has that moniker for the Cardinals in 2026.

Pallante enters 2026 as a make-or-break year due to his struggles last year. Up to that point, he had been a solid swingman from 2022-2023 and then a good starting pitcher in 2024. In fact, Pallante was the Cardinals' best starter from May until the end of the 2024 season. He finished that year with a 3.78 ERA, a 3.71 FIP, and 94 strikeouts across 121.1 innings. One would love more strikeouts in the modern game, but Pallante's ability to keep the ball on the ground removes the necessity to strike batters out.

The story was much different for Andre in 2025.

He pitched a full slate of 31 games and 162.2 innings. However, he wasn't very effective throughout the year. He finished with a 5.31 ERA and only 111 strikeouts. He led all of the majors with 12 wild pitches, and he surrendered 21 home runs on the year. His walk rate also climbed slightly, too. 2025 was most certainly a struggle for the right-handed starter.

At Winter Warm Up this past year, Pallante discussed the need to throw more strikes, particularly with his breaking balls and secondary pitches. His strike rate last year was just 55%, a dramatic fall from the 68% he saw in 2024.

Pallante also added a kick-change to his repertoire this offseason. His hope is that this offspeed pitch will help diversify his repertoire and give him better options against all hitters.

After a flurry of offseason trades, the St. Louis Cardinals actually have reasonable pitching depth in the minors, something that hasn't happened in a decade. Hunter Dobbins, Richard Fitts, Kyle Leahy, and Quinn Mathews will challenge Pallante this spring for a spot in the rotation. Prospects Ixan Henderson and Brycen Mautz could be ready as early as next year to rise to the majors. Injured players such as Tekoah Roby, Tink Hence, and Cooper Hjerpe could be ready by 2027 for their debuts. Brandon Clarke, Tanner Franklin, Nate Dohm, and others could rise quickly and be ready to start in the very near future.

If Andre Pallante wants to secure his rotation spot ahead of the team's next competitive window, he needs to have a strong 2026 season and prove that he can help solidify a starting pitching staff.