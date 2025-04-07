5 burning questions the St. Louis Cardinals are nowhere close to answering

5. Will any of the Cardinals' future pieces be extended during the season?

Colleague Thomas Gauvain wrote an extensive (pun kind of intended?) piece on Cardinals' players who could be options for the team to extend early in the Chaim Bloom-era. Without having any information or details to back it up, I would think Mozeliak's presence is a main hang-up in extension talks with any of these players. Mozeliak probably does not want his last year in charge in St. Louis to go down as a failure, especially since it would mean three straight seasons of missing the postseason and potentially finishing the season under .500 in two of those years. Because of this, he may be hesitant to let any of the obvious trade pieces go, as seen by the fact that Gray, Mikolas, Fedde, Matz, Ryan Helsley, and Arenado all remain with the organization.

Ownership gave the order to trim the major league payroll so that money can be spent on the team's player development model and Mozeliak checked that box by only making one signing in the offseason, handing a $2 million deal to reliever Phil Maton and allowing expensive and underperforming Paul Goldschmidt to walk. If they want even more money saved, those earlier names could be shipped out for cash savings but a rebuilding team needs younger players rather than luxury tax room. When Bloom was in Tampa Bay and even in his early days with the Red Sox, he was tasked with competing in a strong division with a tight payroll and that could be his job once more when he officially takes over.

The thing about Bloom, though, is that he was able to either keep the team competitive with the Rays or build a strong foundation with a top minor league system like he did with Boston. The Cardinals' top prospect pool is top-loaded with talent but is lacking the overall depth needed to continue to home-grow pieces. This may force the team to have to lock in their current MLB players with an extension so they have cost certainty beyond arbitration. However, Bloom may not have the power to offer those contracts with Mozeliak in the driver's seat and anyone Mo wants to sign would probably have to be cross-checked by Bloom. This gray area of power speaks to the current state of the Cardinals and may prevent them from again choosing a firm direction until Bloom takes over.

If they were to sign players to an extension, it most likely will not be a massive long-term deal like those of Jackson Merrill and Kristian Campbell, but probably be a contract that buys out a current big league player's arbitration years and adds another year or two at a low-cost. Lars Nootbaar's start to the season should be something that the Cardinals like to see and potentially sit down with Nootbaar's agent to lock him in if he keeps it up. His offensive abilities and strong start as the team's leadoff hitter are intriguing enough to at least look to avoid another arbitration hearing and keep him locked in St. Louis for a handful of years.

The team's new leader Brendan Donovan, would be another candidate for this type of extension and has shown enough to be rewarded with another deal. Long-term extensions for the young players like Masyn Winn, Jordan Walker, and Victor Scott II will probably have to wait until Bloom is in office full-time and gets the chance to fully evaluate their future. On the pitching side, Matthew Liberatore or Andre Pallante could be looking for a deal but their 2025 seasons in the rotation will hold a lot of weight for the new regime, even as the cost of pitching rises around the league.