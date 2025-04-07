5 burning questions the St. Louis Cardinals are nowhere close to answering

3. What is Nolan Gorman's future with the Cardinals?

Nolan Gorman went from priority to bench piece when the Cardinals opted to keep Nolan Arenado after attempting a trade and Victor Scott II won the starting center field job which moved Brendan Donovan to the everyday second base spot. Alec Burleson's offensive floor and Luken Baker's power potential made them designated hitter priorities along with Contreras filling in when the team wants to get him off the field.

Through the first week of the season, Gorman only played in two games and made his nine plate appearances count. He tallied four hits in his eight at-bats with a homer, a double, and only one strikeout before an off-day announcement that he was placed on the 10-day injured list with an injured hamstring. This created an opportunity for, #5 prospect Thomas Saggese to make his second appearance in St. Louis. Saggese's own future is clouded, especially if Gorman comes back and performs. Gorman is expected to miss the minimum amount of time with the hamstring injury, which would most likely send Saggese back down to Memphis.

When the strong lefty returns to the active roster, he will again likely fill a bench spot who may draw starts at second when Donovan moves to the outfield or at designated hitter if Marmol prefers the matchup rather than with incumbent left-handed DH Burleson. In the short-term, only Burleson struggling or an injury to an everyday player may open up a spot for Gorman to prove himself with consistent at-bats. It does not make much sense to option him to the minors, either. He is only 25 years old, but this season is already his fourth year where he has received major league playing time.

Gorman looked like the second baseman of the future after he popped 27 homers in 2023 and showed an improvement after the position change to the keystone. Another position change could be in the cards for Gorman if top prospect JJ Wetherholt keeps advancing through the low minors. The Cardinals will have to make a decision on Wetherholt's defensive home as well, with Masyn Winn expected to hold the shortstop job for the foreseeable future. Wetherholt played second in the spring but will work at his primary position at short for the time being. If Arenado sticks around, Gorman will again be left without a position to receive everyday at-bats unless Burleson fails to take advantage of the strong side of the designated hitter platoon.

The former first-round draft pick will enter his first year of arbitration eligibility after this season so he will need to demonstrate improved plate discipline and keep hitting for power if he wants to cash in this offseason. I would be surprised if the Cardinals saw him as a non-tender candidate because of his age and left-handed bat that can play multiple infield positions.